The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Frankie Eldon Nicholson, 45, 3400 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
James Michael Acrea, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Jose Manuel Perez-Palacios, 42, 400 block of North 15th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, resisting officer without violence, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,120.
Josue Napoleon Salasar, 25, 2900 block of Delaware Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Shayla Amanda Santana, 36, of North Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Richard Hampton, 33, 500 block of North 15th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Irving Emanuel Hernandez, 27, of Heiskell, TN. Charges: arrest on four out of county warrants. Bond: none.
Jessica Pearl Hines, 43, 2500 block of NE Brownville Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Amanda Ester Zuniga, 33, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Jose Luis Loyala-Vasquez, 43, 1300 block of Third Ave, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.
