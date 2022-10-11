The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lindsay Sherry Bouchard, 38, 3900 block of Babbit Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Joseph Baker Davis, 48, 5900 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Adrienne Marie Klein, 37, 5900 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
• Colton McQuinn Newcomb, 33, of Sioux City, Iowa. Charge: battery. Bond: $25,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Dilan Micheil Grimmett, 21, 5200 block of Boyle Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
• Tristen Marc Paradis, 25, 3000 block of Point Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Garcia Tijerina, 39, 6100 block of SW Miami Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Amber Marie Piatkowski, 43, 400 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Ospina, 33, of Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Robert James Childs, 31, 1600 block of SE Hardgrave Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Donna Susan Moorefield, 58, 1700 block of Sugar Babe Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Chelsea Renee Sleeper, 34, 6900 block of SW Miami Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,500.
• Kenneth Earl Walters, 59, of Ocala, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
• Jacob Michael Flippin, 39, 400 block of North 16th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Jessica Faye Mejia Galicia, 36, 2300 block of SE Piper Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Pierson Resendiz, 38, 100 block of North Polk Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Jeffrey Thomas Whitcomb, 34, of Bradenton. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
• James Wesley Worth, 60, 1500 block of Bittersweet Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Rebecca Lynn Guerra, 41, of Myakka City. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Sergio Abel Sajbin, 42, of Jupiter, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Adam Lee Wilson, 44, 1400 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Jason Scott Lord, 40, of Monroe, Louisiana. Charges: DUI and carrying a concealed firearm. Bond: $1,620.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
