The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Frantz Jean Good, 32, of Venice. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license revoked. Bond: $3,500.
• Erika Jo Donahue, 29, of Sarasota. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, possession of drug paraphernalia, presenting false ID to law enforcement, misdemeanor failure to appear, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Francis Scott Gilliland, 51, 400 block of Sunset Road North, Rotonda West. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Tasha Lynn Mason, 40, 46900 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $638.
• Sean Calvin Gray, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Gavin David Bayer, 24, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of established emergency measures. Bond: $500.
• Erlz Ernest Saintvil, 36, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of established emergency measures and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Clifton Dale Selby, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $3,500.
• Keith Charles Pierce, 36, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Amanda Marie Berndsen, 43, 22100 block of Little Fals Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,500.
• Brian Darrin Hampton, 42, 3600 block of Madagascar Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Catherine Amanda Johnson, 29, 6300 block of Jordan Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Jose Vasquez-Rojas, 31, of Eros, Louisiana. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Lisa Billups, 44, of Deland. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $9,000.
• Justin Allen Young, 39, of Deland. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $16,000.
• Sean Edward Rogers, 35, of Chicago. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner’s order. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Matthew Scott Eppig, 37, 7100 block of Crystal Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rafael Chavarry, 39, of Fort Myers. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Crystal June Elmore, 34, 12500 block of Proctor Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content or 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
• Brittney N. Fultz, 38, 2700 block of Cranbrook Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Maggio, 60, 6500 block of Ruff Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Kayren Lynn Marquette, 64, 700 block of Van Gogh Road, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• John Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4500 block of Hamwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and violation of probation and community control. Bond: none.
• Kyle C. Strode, 40, 2200 block of Briant Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Rielly G. Hartt, 19, first block of Doniphan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: smuggling contraband into a county detention facility and two counts of possession of cocaine. Bond: $4,500.
• Jeffrey Arden Yasit, 26, 6400 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery, resisting officer without violence, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Garyn Douglas Fisher, 19, 11500 block of SW Ben Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $250.
Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.