The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dawayne Michael Stein, 48, of Sebring. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Michelle Nicole Tyrney, 39, of Sebring. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Bryant Korn, 64, of Sanibel. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to person or property of another. Bond: none.
Dale Wayne Andrews, 53, 1200 block of Astin Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of established emergency measures. Bond: none.
Odetta Renee Frederick, 61, 500 block of Wood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Debahj Antoney Grant, 21, 26100 block of Paysandu Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: none.
Theresa Rene Benning, 35, 400 block of Pebble Beach Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher Scott Dorey, 53, 3600 block of Bonaire Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Emily Capps, 18, 13400 block of Lansing Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: allowing minors to access alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Nathaniel Frederick Jr., 65, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, resisting officer without violence, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Britny Lynn Burgess, 35, 2400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Peter Joseph Bettencourt, 60, 1300 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $50,000.
Jennifer Motta Guedes, 40, 22100 block of Lotte Falls Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Julian Demetrius Kosinski, 24, 21400 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering altered bills or checks and petit theft. Bond: none.
James Michael Vargo, 51, 11000 block of First Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
Jose Diaz, 31, of Orlando. Charge: violation of emergency management disaster preparedness. Bond: none.
Juan David Cortes-Maldonado, 22, of Orlando. Charge: violation of emergency management disaster preparedness. Bond: none.
Carlos Perez Diaz, 29, of Orlando. Charge: violation of emergency management disaster preparedness. Bond: none.
Tineka Marie Stanley, 30, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Karla Vanessa Badilla Blanco, 50, of Miami. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Rey David Merida-Sanchez, 39, of Metarie, Lousiana. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Tywarren Dyon Lester, 48, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Chase Allen Sellers, 35, of Lake Placid, Florida. Charges: violation of established emergency measures, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
John Bradley Cox, 34, 9400 block of Prospect Avenue, Englewood. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Rachel Almeyda Miller, 37, 10400 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to return driver’s license or registration after insurance cancelled. Bond: $4,000.
John Raymond White Jr., 42, 10200 block of Stonecrop Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Gene Parker, 57, of Cape Coral. Charges: violation of established emergency measures and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Jaime John Ross, 39, 3000 block of NE Edwards Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Arturo Jose Torres Molino, 25, of Dallas, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Charge: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Alain Carrillomorales, 29, 4400 block of NW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Cortez III, 31, 4900 block of U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Nicholas William Distano, 37, 11000 block of Saint Jude Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,013.
Jennifer L. Marcial, 44, 2400 block of Zuyder Terrace, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Jessica Faye Meji Galicia, 36, 2300 block of SE Piper Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.