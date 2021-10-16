The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Yury Maksimov, 42, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Christopher Wayne Gabbard, 42, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tyler Brent Jones, 30, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
Casey Stumpf, 25, 100 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Todd Steven Brooks, 27, 20200 block of Benton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Patricia Alma Pope, 35, 1500 block of Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Iliana Beatriz Bretones Hernandez, 24, Naples. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Sylvia Gayle Walters, 58, Fort Myers Beach. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Beauford Harris, 65, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
James Rhodes Lanham, 51, Algonquin, Illinois. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
D'Andre Heiligh, 25, Lehigh Acres, Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Samantha Jean James, 25, 700 block of Haleybury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (dilaudid) and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Mark Alan Taggart, 25, 4600 block of NW Locust St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, driving while license is suspended or revoked, refuse to submit to DUI test after license is suspended, two counts of DUI with damage to property or person and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Bond: $1,980.
Keith Jason Wright, 42, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Shanna K. Wilson, 35, 200 block of Palmetto St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges: trafficking in stolen property and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Ethan Skyler Waters, 22, 500 block of N. Havana Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: criminal mischief). Bond: $3,000.
Norman John Miller III, 55, 2600 block of Fiesta Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of dealing or trafficking in stolen property and two counts of false owner info for pawned items. Bond: $24,000.
James Boyd Radloff, 56, 5300 block of Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle, DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Bond: $360.
Kieran Kay Herrera, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: reckless driving with alcohol as a factor). Bond: $10,000.
Brandon Thomas Hughes, 30, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of narcotics equipment). Bond: none.
Sandra Paulina Izykowska, 33, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court (original charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence). Bond: $4,000.
James Wright Jonson, 85, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Justin Joseph Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Christy Feinberg
