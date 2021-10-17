The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nixon Charloton, 42, of Tampa. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

William Bradley, 62, 29400 block of Clark Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Bettina Rene Ferrara, 36, 3000 block of Lesing St., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.

Eddy Mehmet Ural, 30, 1300 block of Robwood Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Charles Jeremiah Runck, 43, 1100 block of Petronia St., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Jeffrey Michael Morgan, 37, 6000 block of Ruff St., North Port. Charges: driving with license expired more than six months, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Michelle Jeannine Nadine Aeberli, 41, of North Fort Myers. Charges: DUI, trespassing, and criminal mischief. Bond: $5,500.

Jascon Robert Mize, 36, of Mebane, NC. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. $17,500.

Christopher Reshawn Love, 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: 5,000.


Christopher Alan Dominguez, 25, 700 block of S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Charles Weichbrodt, 37, of Coco, FL. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $9,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Abeu Ramirez Aquilar, 20, 90 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts resisting officer without violence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Timothy Keith Byrne, 40, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.

Daniel Douglas Johnson, 51, 7500 block of Hanchey St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $50,000.

Rosetta Lorrayne Troglen, 43, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: petty theft. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alan Church, 27, 2900 block of Argyle Road, Venice. Charges: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

