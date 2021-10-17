The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nixon Charloton, 42, of Tampa. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
William Bradley, 62, 29400 block of Clark Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Bettina Rene Ferrara, 36, 3000 block of Lesing St., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
Eddy Mehmet Ural, 30, 1300 block of Robwood Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Charles Jeremiah Runck, 43, 1100 block of Petronia St., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Jeffrey Michael Morgan, 37, 6000 block of Ruff St., North Port. Charges: driving with license expired more than six months, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michelle Jeannine Nadine Aeberli, 41, of North Fort Myers. Charges: DUI, trespassing, and criminal mischief. Bond: $5,500.
Jascon Robert Mize, 36, of Mebane, NC. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none. $17,500.
Christopher Reshawn Love, 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: 5,000.
Christopher Alan Dominguez, 25, 700 block of S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Charles Weichbrodt, 37, of Coco, FL. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Abeu Ramirez Aquilar, 20, 90 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts resisting officer without violence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Timothy Keith Byrne, 40, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Daniel Douglas Johnson, 51, 7500 block of Hanchey St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $50,000.
Rosetta Lorrayne Troglen, 43, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: petty theft. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alan Church, 27, 2900 block of Argyle Road, Venice. Charges: DUI. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.