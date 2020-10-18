The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Ryan Biggerstaff, 43, of Wilmington, NC. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Nicole P. Avros, 35, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.

Christopher James Vajcovec, 46, 27200 block of Punta Cabela Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction and commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $17,500.

Brandon James Nuzum, 27, 500 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license revoked, habitual offender; resisting officer without violence and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $6,000.

David Alan Carr, 58, 1700 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $35,000.

Machayla Jayde Beckham, 18, 5100 block of Boyle Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and three counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: $47,000.

Daniel Craig Williams, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, loitering and probation violation. Bond: $9,000.

Javon James Richardson, 26, 3100 block of Leamington Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of out of county warrants. Bond: $39,000.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of Sarasota reported the following arrest:

Jack Kreeger Butler, 56, 300 block of Sunset Lake Blvd., Venice. Charges: BUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Robert J. Valerio, Jr., 57, 300 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charges: battery by intentional or strike. Bond: $500.


The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Lizzie Denise Allen, 40, 200 block of Bridal path, Arcadia. Charges: two out of county warrants. Bond: $2,000.

Bobby Barajas, 35, 1200 block of S.E. Townsend, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Bond: $3,500.

Erika Lynn Cothern, 32, of Labelle, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Frederick Justin Cunningham, 45, 4500 block of Holly Avenue, Nocatee. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

David Arthur Gonzales, 46, 1200 block of S.E. Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.

Joshua David Lee, 38, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: molestation of coin operating machine, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and petty theft. Bond: $1,010.

Tammy Lynn Mendez, 51, 1200 block of N.E. Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Richard Lewis Mink, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: commit aggravated battery and kidnap, false imprisonment of child under 13 years of age. Bond: $100,000.

Justin Michael ONeil, 34, 5500 block of S.W. Smith Ave, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of tamper with or fabrication of evidence, two counts of possession or use of a drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.

Teavin Tavontae Reed, 29, 1600 block of W. 14 Street, Vero Beach. Charges: driving with a suspended license and probation violation. Bond: $120.

Laura Ann Watson, 48, 1900 block of S.E. Leacamp Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,120.

