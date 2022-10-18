The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kelly Ann Richardson, 57, 14300 block of Artesia Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Gracie Michele Lowe, 44, 21500 block of Shannon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to accept and sign a summons. Bond: none.
• Ruben Morrison, 26, of New Orleans, Louisiana. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Joseph Wayne Russell, 42, of Marietta, Illinois. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $270,000.
• Jared Dallas Hunter, 37, of Georgetown, Florida. Charges: armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
• Paige Burns, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Joseph Douglas Hendershot, 46, 3100 block of Holly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of field box with registered mark, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $16,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Roberto Gonzalez Conejo, 45, 1400 block of Winthrop Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Sergio Rodriguez Najera, 33, 100 block of Bee Gee Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, criminal mischief, and larceny. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Wren Sargent, 24, 8100 block of Dorothy Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ricardo Salvador Ibanez, 35, of Dallas, Texas. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Marvin Pete Johnson, 39, 1200 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, sale of synthetic narcotic within 1,000 feet of a specified area, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Adam Moses Dellea, 39, 11700 block of SW Anne Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lorenzo Otero Jr., 49, 500 block of Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder, resisting officer with violence, aggravated battery, and criminal mischief. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
