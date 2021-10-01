The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nichole Diane Gooch, 27, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.

Suzanne Grace Grillo, 46, 3600 block of Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

John Michael Wayne McCord, 37, 2500 block of Vessels Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards, theft of credit card and possession of stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $12,500.

Brian James Heminger II, 28, 400 block of Perl St., Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Verna Lee Rossi, 49, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Heather Dawn Gotcher, 44, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.

Dennis R. Beers, 40, 5300 block of Brassy Loop, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.

Teresa Marie Tenbrink, 53, 200 block of Catamaran Court, North Port. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.


Jessica Leigh Delgado, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 37, 700 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Tricia Lee White, 34, 6200 block of Sturgis St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Samantha Lynne Grillo-McCord, 32, of Clinton Township, Michigan. Charge: fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Guy Theodore Graves, 57, 4100 block of N. Allure Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Alexander Melnitchouk, 33, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license revoked or suspended. Bond: $1,500.

Kamila Olsavska, 26, 100 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Joseph Gerald Hinsman, 29, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $20,000.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments