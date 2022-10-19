The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn David Alday, 35, of Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Patrick James McCafferty, 35, 31000 block of Turkey Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Michael Edward McCafferty, 33, 31000 block of Turkey Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Cristopher Armando Quintana, 26, 2100 block of Doria Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Rachel Lauren Gray, 32, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Henry E. Evans, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property. Bond: none.
Raul Christopher Colon-Ocasio, 30, 5200 block of Easter Terrace, North Port. Charges: sexual battery against a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation, using a computer to lure a minor, traveling to meet a minor after luring contact through computer, and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Aisel Fernandez Gonzalez, 34, of Naples. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
Yosnel Montero Hernandez, 46, of Lakeland, FL. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
James Mitchell Gresham, 52, of Key West, FL. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
Edvin Pascal Perez Tzunux, 22, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Caryn Michelle Chambliss, 55, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jacob Andrew Call, 18, 7100 block of Cork Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jennifer Little, 49, 4300 block of Southwest Pride Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Rudy James Gonzalez Ramos, 44, of Kissimmee, FL. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving wrecker tow truck without ID on vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kaysen Tyron Naquail Burns, 21, 4200 block of Symco Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Skylar Alfredo Vargas, 18, 2800 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adam James Smith, 35, 4100 block of Duant Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Raymond Paul Carnes, 42, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $2,120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
