The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Osman Cruz, 35, Shepherd, Texas. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Robert Borresen Jr., 27, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession and drug possession. Bond: $7,500.
• Mariah Doneshia McNeil, 24, 1200 block of Dewhurst Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: tamper with or fabricate evidence, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Wuilfredo Adolfo Mendez, 37, Labelle. Charge: knowingly drive while license suspended. Bond: $1,000.
• Earnest Edward Moore, 47, Jacksonville. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Matthew Torrean Jones, 38, Hattisburg, Miss. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Shawnise Tawanna Atkins, 44, Fort Myers. Charges: contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, and retail theft $300 or more. Bond: none.
• Jienise Edison, 27, Fort Myers. Charges: contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, and retail theft $300 or more. Bond: $12,500.
• Jai’son Morse, 23, Fort Myers. Charges: contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, retail theft $300 or more, tamper with or fabricate evidence, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Matthew Tyler Thornton, 27, 60 block of West Bay Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person, refusal to submit DUI testing after license suspended, and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: none.
• Amber Watford, 30. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Joel Ontiveros Palma, 35, Palmetto. Charges: drive while license suspended or revoked and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Angel Jean Goins, 45, 2700 block of Wyola Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Darrell Eugene Watts, 53, Carencro, La. Charge: drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Francisco Richard Trinidad, 39, 7400 block of Prairie Creek Road, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.
• Beatrice Youngkeater McGill, 29, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Catherine Anne O’Neill, 34, 29000 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts probation violation for false information given to pawnbroker and trafficking in stolen property. Bond: none.
The University of North Florida Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jacqueline Gonzalez Hernandez, 39, 8200 block of Dolomite Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.