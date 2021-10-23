Neighborhood Watch
200 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte: Deputies responded to a reported home invasion robbery at 4:29 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured and the incident was isolated to this residence, according to the Sheriff's office. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shane Gaither, 27, 6000 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Ralph Richard Barrett, 80, 29000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Devan Roger Garwood, 31, 29000 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damages, battery by intentional touch or strike and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $10,000.
Heather Lenor Wengerd, 37, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Anna-Sofia Pagonis, 20, 19000 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: false reports to law enforcement authorities, false information to law enforcement during an investigation and perjury not in an official proceeding. Bond: $7,500.
Cody Frank Matson Peroutka, 34, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
Cassandra Thornton Lippert, 27, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, violation of pre-trial release and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $15,000.
Brian Jay Evans, 33, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Miguel Aguare Pu, 29, North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Manasseh Walker, 28, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, fail to register motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence and DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Kisha Renee Green, 37, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Shawn Edward Brown, 23, 1200 block of SW Hartle Circle, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant. Bond: $3,500.
Cody Alexander Willette, 27, 2800 block of NW Rimes Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Spock McCowan, 54, 29000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and driving with a license expired more than six months. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Mark Alves, 33, 23000 block of Robin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
Justin Anthony Dantuono, 30, 22000 block of Adorn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: flee with disregard to safety to person or property, two counts of drug possession of controlled substances with a prescription and two counts of leaving scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $103,240.
Brian Paul Tritschler, II, 25, 4000 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for robbery. Bond: $25,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael S. Arnold, 51, 17000 block of Reaper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Rian David Miller, 36, Jamestown Ave., Englewood. Charges: four counts of probation violation (original charge: trafficking in stolen property/false information to pawnbroker). Bond: none.
Mark Alan Taggart, 25, 4600 block of NW Locust St., Arcadia. Charge: probation violation (original charges: DUI/DUI with damage property/vehicle. Bond: none.
