The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jonathan William Rowan, 35, 100 block of Maness Road, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, trafficking of amphetamine and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $83,500.
Richard Joseph Leonard, 63, 11100 block of Second Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Camaron Joel Ryan, 26, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
Juan Carlos Valencia Beltran, 37, 21200 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Victor Ray Pressley, 43, 1000 block of Dorchester Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $2,000.
Derek Michael Boggs, 31, 600 block of Grove Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, dealing in stolen property, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $43,000.
Taylor Belle Raye Pierre, 32, 18400 block of Lamont Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violate non-resident exemption from registration and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations.
Aaron Daniel Gibbs, 39, 4600 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Theresa Ann Gaudette, 58, of Fountain, FL. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Jennifer Bass Arnold, 38, of Fountain, FL. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Shelton Eugene Mayweather, 40, of Florida City, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Diana Marie Holske, 34, 1300 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charge: off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,500.
Chad Dean Borrero, 49, 2200 block of S.E. 5th Terrace, Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
Holly Marie Ryan, 54, of Belleview, FL. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Keith Walters, 46, 4400 block of Ganyard Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Andrew Michael Ahrens, 30, 32700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and probation violation. Bond: $6,000.
Donald Garrett Nuzum, 58, 3000 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,500.
Bruce Allard Kane, 59, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: none.
Jarrett Allen Waters, 24, 14500 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Robert Joseph Brent, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Rene Marie Glynn, 50, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Henry Allen, 32, 2600 block of N. Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and criminal mischief with damage to property. Bond: $3,000.
Gene Mathew Cazeau, 25, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Bryan Austin Gentry, 40, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Ryan Alexander Meyer, 23, 5500 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Philip Sink, 36, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
Bradley Eugene Smith, 28, 2300 block of Armenia Road, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, resisting officer without violence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Scott Strand, 47, 1500 block of Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.
Brittany Emma Sylvester, 21, 4900 block of Hader Road, North Port. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
William Todd Willis, 55, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kevin Francis Mark Eickholt, 27, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sean Steven King, 33, 1800 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
Christine Anne Kovari, 35, 80 block of Kings Highway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Marty Dewayne Miles, 46, 2700 block of Afar Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ruben Abraham Bartolo, 40, of Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Cecil Brian Brown, Sr., 46, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: driving on permanently revoked driver’s license, failure to register motor vehicle and attaching an unassigned registered license plate. Bond: none.
Marcus Alexander Clark, 34, 200 block of Marshall Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $11,500.
Aimey Delene Corhn, 39, 1200 block of S.E. Baker Street, Arcadia. Charges: willfully defraud urine, drug test, and violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Timothy Lee Evans, 26, 80 block of Park Place, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Bond: $2,000.
Katherine Alexis Hallock, 29, homeless of Sarasota. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Cris Michael Mclean, 55, 1100 block of N. Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Christopher Lee Morales, 30, 4100 block of S.E. Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: kidnap, false imprisonment of child under 13 years of age and battery. Bond: $3,000.
Matthew Adam Wright, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
