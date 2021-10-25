The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Trequan Moreland, 25, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Trevor Aaron Leiker, 30, 1600 block of Charlana Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Adler Telfort, 24, 300 block of Franca Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Ryan Alan Sowers, 44, 23200 block of Nancy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Don Calvin Eversole, 61, mobile home of Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Ramon Armando Garcia, 48, 4000 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.


Jacob Andrew Soos, 45, 5700 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Oscar A. Mendoza Camposeco, 30, of Jupiter, FL. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Antonio Garcia-Ramirez, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

William Scott Adams Jr., 33, 5100 block of Geary Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Roberto Santoy, 29, 2300 block of SE Mooney Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

