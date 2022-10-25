The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Hunt, 32, of Zephyrhills. Charges: driving while license suspended and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Tosh Alen Barfield, 39, of Sarasota. Charges: grand theft, failure to register motor vehicle, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and driving while license revoked. Bond: none.
• Zachary Thomas Ward, 20, 2400 block of Sofia Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Justin Andrew DeRose, 37, 9000 block of Acorn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: retail theft and smuggling contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: none.
• Ira Theodore Walker, 60, 3500 block of Depew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: child abuse without great bodily harm and four counts of battery. Bond: $17,500.
• Domenic David Cuoco, 51, 3900 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: none.
• Susan Jo Gordon, 51, 13000 block of Via Cassia, Placida. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Aaron Phillip Fordham, 32, of Palmetto. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $15,000.
• Denis Alberto Gomez Rivera, 29, of New Orleans. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
• Carlos Castillo Duarte, 36, of Murray, Kentucky. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Ryan Michael Hynst, 34, of Largo. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
• Joseph Leo Landry, 59, of LaBelle. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Jose Alberto Acosta Barrizonte, 25, of Hialeah. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Cesar Chavez Sr., 28, of Hampton, Georgia. Charges: false impersonation of police officer, open carry of weapons or firearms, and prohibited use of flashing or rotating blue lights. Bond: $4,000.
• Austin Murray-Snyder, 24, of Fort McCoy, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,500.
• James E. Dillon, 26, of Cape Coral. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Steven Wayne Compton, 48, of Fort Myers Beach. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Natasha Colleen Cox, 51, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
• Yatson Giorge Pavon, 22, of Atlanta. Charges: failure to retain motor vehicle liability insurance and driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.
• Kecee Clint Lewis, 36, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Charge: dumping over 500 pounds of litter into a river without a permit. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Benjamin Sorrentino, 26, 5500 block of Trumpet Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kristy Lynn Crossin, 25, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Gregorio Garcia, 32, 2400 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Devon Shelby Jacobs, 29, 10300 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Javier Carrion, 49, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior. Bond: $1,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Christian Henry Godinho, 32, 17100 block of Edge Water Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,000.
• Jerry Garcia Tijerina, 38, 1600 block of NE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: depriving law enforcement officer of means of protection or communication and two counts each of aggravated battery against a first responder and assault against a first responder. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
