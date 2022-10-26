The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jonatan Samuel Ortiz-Hernandez, 23, of Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Marquell Watson, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernlia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $16,000.
• David Michael Anderson, 51, 200 block of West Ann Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: threatening violence, tormenting or killing an animal, resisting officer without violence, and tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Michael Meier, 40, 400 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Brenda Michele Gates, 46, 19300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 29, address withheld. Charges: battery, criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence, and trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: none.
• David Lee Leclerq, 42, 6400 block of Angle Place, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• Nelson Joel Miranda, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Lee Crouch, 37, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Tyler Joseph Triglia, 28, unknown block of Elm Street, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Yury J. Zenon Guran, 26, 2400 block of Redstone Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Dalton Craig Kinsey, 32, 6500 block of Starfish Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery against first responder, criminal mischief, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $12,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Hector Cabrera-Ortega, 33, of Naranjito, Puerto Rico. Charges: possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,620.
• Steve Lloyd Hambly, 73, 9600 block of Anchor Drive, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Keith Michael Newman, 40, 400 block of Salvador Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Bert Robertson, 47, 400 block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, burglary, resisting officer without violence, grand theft, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Kelvin Omar Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, Connecticut. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $2,500.
• Alicia Lynne Walters, 37, first block of Serena Drive, Arcadia. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: $9,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Eduardo Raul Del Valle Alvarez, 40, of Orlando. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $1,000.
• Earl Robert Vader, 83, 900 block of North Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: domestic assault. Bond: none.
• Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 19, 1900 block of NW Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.