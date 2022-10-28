The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• John Carl Robins, 43, 5500 block of Guest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Lawrence Edward Creed, 50, Wyle, Texas. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $20,000.
• Gary Lee Biggs, 58, Winter Haven. Charges: drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $4,000.
• Tara Ann Trager, 36, 6100 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession and probation violation. Bond: none.
• Matthew C. Ross, 34, 2100 block of Onondaga Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: seven counts unlawful compensation for official behavior and introduction of food or clothing into state correction institution. Bond: none.
• James Lindsley Allen, 37, 400 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by strangulation and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Paul Shane Hanna, 45, 20000 block of Navajo Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts probation violation and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Lloyd Dixon, 35, Palm Bay. Charge: drive while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Connor Lucas Cody, 27, Gulf Shores, Alabama. Charge: battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,500.
• Bartolo Perez-Perez, 18. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• John Mark Green, 32, 32000 block of Serine Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Aaron Matthew Nahas, 43, 13000 block of Daniels Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Marie Shinn, 35, North Fort Myers. Charges: using a firearm while committing felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• David Piccolo, 50, Miami. Charges: DUI and refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: none.
• Ben Lee Capps, 45, Marion, North Carolina. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon fails to register, driving while license suspended, drug possession, and possession of firearm or ammunition by a U.S. convicted felon. Bond: $17,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dooley Evan Pickering, 43, 2800 block of Bignay Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $670.
• Edwin Rosa, 55, 1500 block of Heberling Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Eric Woodworth, 34, 3500 block of Omela Terrance, North Port. Charges: grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and fraud by giving false information for pawned items. Bond: $16,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Colette Marie Harrelson, 65, 4300 block of Wesley Lane, North Port. Charges: probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Arthur Pierce, 61, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Jillian Anagnos, 36, 1200 block of Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charges: drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Nathaniel Edward Faria, 18, 2100 block of Palomar Street, North Port. Charge: flee or elude police with disregard of safety to persons or property. Bond: $7,500.
• Katelyn Rose Levasseur, 36, 1200 block of North Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
• Billy Joe Travis III, 38, 1200 block of North Fairoaks Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
• Ashlee Ann Mollette, 33, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Genevieve Solis, 42, 3800 block of South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Charles Vernon Godwin, 62, Bradenton. Charge: two counts probation violation. Bond: none.
• Avarius Deonte Garrett, 22, Orlando. Charge: two counts probation violation. Bond: none.
• Mitchell Anthony Lowe, 38, 800 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft. Bond: $9,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Cameron William Lee Smith, 18, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person and leaving the scene of a crash. Bond: none.
• Juan Elias Castro Meregildo, 19, 21000 block of Buxton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.