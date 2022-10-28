The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Mark Green, 32, 32000 block of Serine Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Erick Nelson Vega, 33, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Kwanda Latrice Witcher, 37, 2200 block of Bayview Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Tiffany Grace Beasley, 35, 16200 block of Mintract Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery against first responder and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Daniel Santa-Cruz, 19, 2000 block of Jamaica Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Shane Eric Goodwin, 28, 1500 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, battery against first responder, depriving officer of means of protection of communication, criminal mischief, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
Aaron Matthew Nahas, 43, 13900 block of Daniels Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
Sandra Gayle Constantine, 61, 1700 block of Kanesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, petty theft, and two counts of burglary during a state of emergency. Bond: $18,500.
James Edward Wutke, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Stephanie Marie Shinn, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charges: using a firearm while committing a felony, trafficking amphetamine over 14 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $160,000.
David Piccolo, 50, of Miami. Charges: DUI and refusal to sign or accept a summons. Bond: $1,500.
Ben Lee Capps, 45, of Marion, North Carolina. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $17,000.
Santos Alberto Cardenas-Nunez, 33, of Harvey, Louisiana. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Dekendrick Davion Hampton, 31, of Dallas, Texas. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Gerson Esequiel-Castillo, 28, of Coral Springs. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Kevin M. Gosler, 53, 1800 block of Bobcat Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ashlee Ann Mollette, 33, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Genevieve Solis, 42, 3800 block of South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Airport Authority Police reported the following arrest:
Nathan Michael Quinn, 42, 500 block of Ramblewood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mitchell Anthony Lowe, 38, 800 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: $9,000.
Keishean Charod Washington, 26, 2900 block of SW Rose Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $955.10.
Pauline Ann Wordell, 46, 100 block of North Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
