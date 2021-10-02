The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Keith Michel Hanenian II, 28, 500 block of Manatee Court, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Daniel Babbidge Jr., 57, 1600 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

John Anthony Williams, 51, 1000 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,000.

Norina Dee Dupre, 37, 1000 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Steven Wayne Weaver, 59, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and failure to appear. Bond: none.

Ben Ellis Pitts Jr., 64, Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Stanley Feret Jr., 58, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

Brittany Brooke Hayes, 35, 3500 block of Inagua Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $5,500.

Johnnie Lee Saunders, 38, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license (revoked-habitual offender), possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, attached registration license plate not assigned, failure to register motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,000.

William James Robinson Jr., 40, North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Tristan Eugene Royer, 37, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling while unarmed and two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $22,500.


John Mark Rawle, 22, 1900 block of Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dorothy Samantha Herron, 32, 1800 block of Blue Bird Lane, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, battery and battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $12,500.

Raymond Lee Male Jr., 48, homeless, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Arthur Douglas Jackson III, 23, Bronx, New York. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Scott James Brubaker, 47, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Roland Moose, 30, 1100 block of Gaucho Terrace, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lamar Neal, 44, 8100 block of Lombra Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Deana Jean Smith, 47, 3500 block of Richardson St., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

