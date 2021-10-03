The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Cody Benjamin Evans, 28, address withheld. Charges: battery on firefighter, officer or EMT, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.

Roland M. Bohley, 30, 100 block of Kings Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: criminal mischief with property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Bond: $4,500.

Christopher Michael Elmore, 33, 10 block of Bunker Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Aaron Dean Miles, 37, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Gregory Sean Turner, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, false identification given to law enforcement officer and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Matthew Joseph Davis, 35, 5400 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $500.

Lynn Marie Hodgson, 44, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $10,500.

Stacey Andrea Mensik, 47, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Julie Lynn McGillvary, 37, 10100 block of Oceanspray Blvd., Englewood. Charges: DUI. Bond: $500.

Kelley Ann Cronin, 40, of Clearwater. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, refusing to accept or sign a summons, and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.

Garrett Rael Little, 23, 1500 block of S.W. Skates St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while licenses suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

Michael Anthony King, 60, of Apopka, FL. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Chance Bouchard, 18, 5100 block of Ponce De Leon Blvd., North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Clinton Anthony Collins, 34, 5400 block of Gagnon Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.


Carl Lee Quessenberry, 43, 300 block of Cheshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Adrian Castro, 26, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: lewd and lascivious behavior, molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age by offender 18 years of age or older; lewd and lascivious behavior, exhibition by offender 18 years of age or older on victim under 16 years of age or older; and possession of firearm with force, final domestic violation of injunction. Bond: none.

Joseph Ryan Elswick, 37, of Bamboo St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $20,000.

Tyler S. Kling, 26, 8400 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $440.

Nadia Elyse Steele, 22, 3100 block of Circleville St., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Edward Earl Canter III, 50, 3100 block of Pine Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: sex offender failure to report name or residence change, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Eric Michael Gillest, 38, of Cleveland, OH. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Phillip Morris McBurney, 32, 1100 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brittney Denise Merchant, 36, of Jacksonville, FL. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Logan Rogers, 72, 300 block of Lora Road W., Nokomis. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew Terrell Rowe, 29, 4400 block of S.W. Holly Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to obey law enforcement officer order to stop, resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended and reckless driving. Bond: $2,240.

Alejandra Alvarez Ruiz, 31, 1900 block of S.E. Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jennifer Elaine Suggs, 35, 1000 block of S.E. Alabama St., Arcadia. Charges: passing a forged or altered instrument; perjury, providing contradictory statements during an official proceeding; tamper with or fabricating evidence; possession of marijuana; and resisting officer, obstruction by a disguised person. Bond: $16,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

