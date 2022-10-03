The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Raymond Fanti, 57, 2500 block of Lemon Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Jacob Tyler Hughes, 28, 2100 block of Sugar Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,620.
Cody Lee Opsahl, 31, 200 block of Valdiva Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Jonathan L. Ramsey, 32, 1900 block of Como Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William A. Lauria, 34, of Toms River, FL. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Mark Alan Stern, 63, 2700 block of Morrietta Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Bryan Perry, 47, 1800 block of Jamros Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Sanjoy Nicole Smith, 47, 5100 block of Harder Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alexis Abraham Palafox, 27, 1000 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer with violence and battery against first responder. Bond: none.
Bryson Xavier Walck, 18, 1000 block of SW Prince Terrance, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Kenneth Edward Johnson II, 43, 3300 block of SE Coral Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Cesar Cardenas, 29, 900 block of North Lee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: burglary during a state of emergency and permitting an unauthorized person to drive. Bond: $20,120.
Jonathan Arthur Dick, 47, 1600 block of SE Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, burglary during a state of emergency, driving while license suspended, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
