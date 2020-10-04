The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rick Robert Boisclair, 38, 200 block of Warfield Ave., Venice. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $2,000.
Victoria Elizabeth Lowery, 28, of Red Springs, NC. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Seth Israel Kahl, 41, address withheld. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $2,000.
Howard Richard Stark, 26, 6200 block of Coliseum Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: simple assault and tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceedings. Bond: $2,000.
Darcy Edwin Holland, 42, 40100 block of Horseshoe Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, 21400 block of Shannon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Lane Young, 69, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
Melanie Jaye Leonard, 44, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,300.
Christopher Lee McCausland, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $26,500.
Ashley M. Niehaus, 27, homeless of Lee County. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Manuel Bartolo Mendez, 42, 200 block of 3rd St., Immokalee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Tara Ashley Flynn, 38, 3800 block of Hayburn St., Fort Myers. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Dorene Laura Salzverg, 30, of West Palm Beach. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Tonya Jean Kane, 42, 2000 block of Northhampton St., Venice. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Carolyn Dyan Ramirez, 45, 3500 block of Elyton Court, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Deborah Joan Cozzone, 68, 8300 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.
Joey Lee Kauffman, 54, 3900 block of Holin Lane, North Port. Charge: sex offense, video voyeurism 19 years of age or older, first offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean T. Mclaughlin, 52, 1700 block of Kilruss Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI, 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Jessica Elizabeth Parker, 26, 1300 block of N. River Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
Cory Brandon Phillips, 29, 200 block of Algiers Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicolas Martinez Aguilar, 43, of Yakima, WA. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Gil Martinez Aranda, 37, of Wilmington, DE. Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $505.
Rebecca Louise Avant, 53, 1500 block of N.E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Eric Matthew Baldy, 29, 1300 block of Second Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Sedney George Cadien, 48, 700 block of W. Pine St., Arcadia. Charge: parole violation. Bond: none.
Oscar Chavez, 31, of Palmetto, FL. Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $505.
Oscar Mota Hernandez, 33, 3100 block of Mocassin Wallou Road, Myakka. Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $505.
Chalisa Ann Martin, 47, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Adrian Aranda Martinez, 33, of Ocala. Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $505.
Orencio Aranda Martinez, 36, of Ocala. Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $505.
Jason Michael McCumber, 37, 100 block of South Orange St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Danny Ray McCune, 25, 800 block of W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charges: hit an run, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting officer without violence and driving while license suspended. Bond: $740.
Marciano Blas Melchor, 54, of Ellenton, FL. Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $2,000.
Estaban Ortiz, 35, 7900 block of Bano Road, Myakka. Charges: Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $505.
Jesus Valdez, 39, of Bradenton. Charges: Charges: Charges: armed trespassing and conservation animals, take deer or turkey with gun and light. Bond: $505.
Marquavous Da'shon White, 27, 20200 block of Tralee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christina Maria Willey, 40, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charges: smuggle contraband into detention facility, sexual battery on a person 18 years of age or older by a person 18 years of age or older and bribery. Bond: $19,000.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
