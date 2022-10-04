Police Beat for Oct. 5, 2022 Frank DiFiore Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:Kevin Lawrence Bourne, 42, 1500 block of Rival Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary during state of emergency and criminal mischief. Bond: $8,000.Samantha Ann Cole, 32, 25500 block of Saint Helena Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.Jessica Lynn Kalapati, 39, 4200 block of Corydon Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bone: none.Bjorn Ingram Stornes, 36, 5000 block of Abdella Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.Michael Vernon Thomas Jr., 42, 8300 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of emergency health measures. Bond: $1,000. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:Thomas Paul Bastian Sr., 66, 11200 block of SW Courtney Drive, Lake Suzy. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.Jorge Arturo Padilla Jr., 35, 6100 block of SW Pensacola Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:Madix James Bolstein, 19, 100 block of Asbury Street, Arcadia. Charges: false imprisonment of a minor and criminal mischief. Bond: none.—Compiled by Frank DiFiore Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Hurricane Ian: State officials confirm 21 deaths, make grisly underwater discovery Charlotte County issues boil water notice Storm damage guidelines released Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there now Gov. DeSantis speaks at Charlotte County EOC Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hurricane Ian: State officials confirm 21 deaths, make grisly underwater discovery Charlotte County issues boil water notice Storm damage guidelines released Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there now Gov. DeSantis speaks at Charlotte County EOC
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.