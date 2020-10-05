The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alyssa Fern Benitich, 30, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft of firearm, false ID given to law enforcement and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Melissa Mae McKamey, 34, of Roseville, Ohio. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Aaron Terell Morehead, 27, 2000 block of Hamby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Eric Frank Charizio, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by strangulation and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Michael P. Halunen, 46, 15000 block of Taurus Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Craig James Klingel, 2000 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charges: grand theft of firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Carolyn Dyan Ramirez, 45, 3500 block of Elyton Court, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Jamie Robert Bonnie, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Joseph Eliquene, 34, of Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Curtis Lamont Chatman, 41, of Lakeland. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Rockwell Clayton Swartz, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $17,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Lorenzo Lopez Gomez, 26, 3700 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Norma Jean Ryan, 26, 2000 block of Ponce de Leon Blvd., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tiquisha Devona Bennett, 33, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Shaun Travis Biggers, 39, 5600 block of Espanola Ave., North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Hillsborough County: violation of probation: DUI with blood-alcohol level less than .15 first offense. Bond: none.
Catherine Danielle Booker, 32, 700 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
Wayne Thomas Guffey, 38, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revocation status-third subsequent violation. Bond: $1,500.
Jean Nazaire Nicolas, 38, 3800 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dylan Patrick Hawk-Filicky, 24, 4600 block of Rainbow Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (concentrated cannabis). Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
