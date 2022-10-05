Police Beat Police Beat for Oct. 6, 2022 Frank DiFiore Oct 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:Kaley Ann Graham, 30, 3600 block of Madagascar Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.Amber Elaine Kennebrook, 40, 3000 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.Jeffrey Scott Reeves, 50, 6500 block of Elmwood Road, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $100,000.The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:Dustin Allen Luther, 31, 2000 block of Sydney Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:John Eric Roan II, 41, 2200 block of Bishop Street, Arcadia. Charge: violation of established emergency health and safety measures. Bond: $500. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Frank DiFiore Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Hurricane Ian: State officials confirm 21 deaths, make grisly underwater discovery Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there now Charlotte County issues boil water notice Storm damage guidelines released Gov. DeSantis speaks at Charlotte County EOC Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hurricane Ian: State officials confirm 21 deaths, make grisly underwater discovery Netflix helped make ‘Schitt’s Creek’ a hit. But you won’t find it there now Charlotte County issues boil water notice Storm damage guidelines released Gov. DeSantis speaks at Charlotte County EOC
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.