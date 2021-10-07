The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Frank P. Dietrich, 49, of Venice. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.

Brian Lee Brown, 45, 15400 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: eluding or fleeing law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Anthony Devens Jr., 74, 9200 block of Newman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Raphael Spindell, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Marlon Delgado Loret De Mola, 34, of Hollywood. Charge: misdemeanor failure of defendant on bail to appear. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kenneth Raymond Silvia, 34, first block of Hannah Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.

Garth Anthony Myers, 50, 800 block of Berlin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing in a structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.

Damon Jerod Pitts, 44, 10400 block of Reims Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:


Miguel Angel Ezpeleta, 34, of North Miami Beach. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Amy Elizabeth Behrend, 59, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jesus Roger Gonzalez, 57, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county arrest. Bond: none.

Alexander Shane Haynes, 23, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000

Ilya A. Krivosheenko, 27, 12100 block of Margarita Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of opium or derivative Schedule I or II drug with intent to sell. Bond: $15,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Matthew James Settle, 50, 7100 block of Odom Place, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

