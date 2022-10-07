The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mandy Suzanne DeJesus, 46, 1400 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Aliaksandr F. Hrytskevich, 31, 3300 block of Ulman Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
• Brian William McKim, 62, 3900 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Amondo Hernandez Rewolinski, 26, 6500 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Jacqueline Elizabeth Thomas, 39, 1500 block of Dexter Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Noah John Flessel, 41, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Michael Holland, 35, 8100 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: obscene communication with a minor. Bond: $100,000.
• Jonathan L. Ramsey, 32, 1900 block of Como Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest as out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Aleksandr Pavlovich Burlya, 29, 1700 block of Yakutat Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Cruz Reyes, 45, 1100 block of East Maple Street, Arcadia. Charges: felony failure to appear and two counts of sexual offender registration violation. Bond: $75,000.
• Tameka Lynette Melbourne, 41, 1300 block of SE Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of emergency health or safety measures. Bond: $500.
• Gerald Dean Foster Jr., 43, 1500 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Kyle Lee Bostick, 32, 5600 block of SW Charly Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
