The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Leanna Christine Jones, 24, of Winter Haven. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Robert Bush Baer, 23, of Rotonda West. Charges: two counts failure to appear, six underlying charges, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 34, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.

William Keith Henson, 49, 1200 block of Green Oak Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, two underlying charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and petty theft. Bond: none.

Michael Stephen Caron, 40, 4400 block of Meager Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

John Joseph Haney, 26, 5200 block of Paulena Drive, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Frank David Zabotsky Jr., 28, 2000 block of Adele Street, North Port. Charges: two counts possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal attempt to solicit or conspire 3rd degree felony. Bond: $17,500.

Kevin O’Brien, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of marijuana with intent to sell, criminal attempt to solicit conspire 3rd degree felony level 3 to 10, and use 2 way communications device to facilitate felony. Bond: $22,500.

Michael Paul Brennan, 35, 500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: two underlying charges, nonsupport of dependents, and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Jason Scott Straub, 36, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Roy Perez, 44, 200 block of South Maple Street, Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 34, 3300 block of South Maple Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

William Robert Council, 39, of Bradenton. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Thomas Wayne Scofic Jr., 62, of Juneau, Alaska. Charges: battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Craig Gardner Courtney Sr., 46, 6300 block of Allen Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.

