The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Adam Gray Jacobs, 30, 13200 block of Valrico Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Megan Elizabeth Black, 30, 13200 block of Valrico Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $18,000.
Shelene Rae Laughlin, 49, 13200 block of Flaherty Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.
Troy G. Herr, 44, 1200 block of Rizzo Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.
James Wesley Johnston, 48, 2400 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of arson during commission of felony damages structure and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Krystal Sabine Ortiz, 24, 6000 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $6,000.
Kenneth Irving Kendall, 54, 1400 block of Salyers Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.
Kierra Nadya Charles, 27, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Porcha Shanese Graham, 31, 700 block of Dedication Court, Nokomis. Charges: trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150 kilograms of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $66,000.
Jasmin Lynnae Graham, 23, 700 block of Dedication Court, Nokomis. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
Christian Collins Taylor, 25, 700 block of Hazel Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
John Andrew Richardson, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Charles Roscoe Yawn, 25, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $23,500.
David Bernard Kaffel Jr., 32, of Fort Myers. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, out of county warrant, driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Aubri Lavar Jernigan, 32, 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $7,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey Todd Blevins, 50, 5100 block of Wilton Court, North Port. Charges: DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $620.
Ryan Sherman Havens, 33, 4400 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted state felon. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Samantha Jo Belcher, 31, 1800 block of Snover Avenue, North Port. Charges: selling heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, business or place of worship and using a two-way communications device to commit a felony. Bond: $21,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kristen Anne Kline, 34, 500 W. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of dealing in stolen property and two counts of giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: $18,000.
Anthony Robert Maggi, 33, 11500 block of Dancing River Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Michael Joseph Schwartz, 31, 19100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christina Marie West, 39, 3200 block of Mill Run Court, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000). Bond: none.
Mark Richard Blazek, 39, 200 block of South Riverview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Elizabeth Karen Davis, 36, 1400 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: four counts of child neglect). Bond: none.
Angela Lee Rhenborg, 38, 1200 block of Laurel Plains Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Compiled by Staff Writers Victoria Villanueva-Marquez and Anne Easker
