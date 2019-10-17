The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.

Kimberly Jean Victor, 22, 12400 block of Siesta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Glenn Joel Countryman, 52, 21300 block of Stillwater Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.

Sergio Alberto Rivera Rodriguez, 49, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $640.

Robert Michael Burns, 63, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000 and Florida money laundering act between $300 and $20,000 in 12 months. Bond: $5,000.

Brian John O’Neil, 38, 23200 block of McMullen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000 and Florida money laundering act between $300 and $20,000 in 12 months. Bond: none.

Lakeysha Shaunte Doby, 40, 22400 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $470.

Gary Lee Nichols, 69, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Steven Wayne Weaver, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Dominick Robert Saletnik, 21, 18400 block of Locklane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Krrkow Warszaw, 60, 4300 block of Jackson St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.

Randy Brian Pillinger, 48, 2300 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000, grand theft from posted construction site and trespass on posted construction site. Bond: $30,000.

Rasheem Hall Stewart, 40, of Orlando. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Chanyra T’ana Ward, 22, of Lake Placid. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kason Roy Taylor, 20, 6800 block of Cypress Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).

Colleen Carol Kossik, 49, 1200 block of Hinton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Dylan Shane Mills, 20, 4300 block of Badosa Road, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Barbara Jeanette Allen, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, license plate transporter violation, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

Patrick Marshall Maloney, 51, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nicholas Bennett, 23, Hatchett Creek Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Original charge: aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: None.

Matthew Brady, 35, 700 block of Sesame Street, Englewood. Charges: grand theft, less than $5,000, criminal mischief, under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.

Nicole DelGrado, 37, 5800 block of Espinola Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.

Corey Hughes, 36, 1200 block of Groveland, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

Eric McKenzie, Jr., 25, 1700 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: None.

Robin Reese, 54, 1500 block of Key West Court, Englewood. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Andrew Grove, 23, 7900 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Marina Lyakhovetsky, 40, 8600 block of Shumock Avenue, North Port. Charge: neglect of a child: unattended child in motor vehicle in excess of 15 minutes. Bond: $120.

Arthur Pierce, 58, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge; resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Michael Wishart, 52, 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue. North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Taylor Hundley, 18, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond; $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

