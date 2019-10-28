The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christina Louise Dolejs, 37, 7200 block of North Blue Sage, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Tabatha Anne Maki, 22, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Nicole Rae Emerson, 29, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession with intent to sell other controlled substance schedule III or IV, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,500.
Kendall Alicia Hernandez, 20, 2400 block of Ivanhoe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Douglas Vaughn Williamson, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $8,500.
Robert Ashley Williams, 50, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Donna Kristine Lanigan, 45, 100 block of Buckeye Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
Robert James Noonan, 72, 13500 block of Romero Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Helen Oress Hobaugh, 85, 2000 block of Georgia Ave., Englewood. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Raymond Troy Stokes, 47, of Boalsburg, Penn. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michelle Mare Doherty, 30, of Arcadia. Charges: larceny petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Katherine Ann Tolford, 54, 5000 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• James Brodowsky, 36, 8200 block of Tropicare Boulevard, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief, property damage, trespassing. Bond: None.
• Deanna Cotto, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: petty theft, second-degree, third offense. Bone: $1,500.
• Charles Hatcher Jr. 2600 block of Trianna Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Rheinecker, 32, 400 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
• Alice Schlenther, 41, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Joseph Zing, 33, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• William Burgis, 42, 1400 block of Napoleon Road, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
• April Emerson, 29, 200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Katherine McCoy, 33, 200 block of Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Omary, 37, 2600 block of Yacolt Avenue, North Port. Charges: larceny, petty theft, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $360.
• Tabatha Jackson, 36, 8700 block of Alam Street, North Port. Charge: failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
• Anthony Dicarlo, 44, 2600 block of Delwood Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Ellen Prentky, 48, 2300 block of Bedado Street, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Barbara Schuck, 59, 400 block of Palmetto Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Christine Greene, 34, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
