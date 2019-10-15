The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Rashaad Xavier Norman, 27, of Tampa. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Brandon Martin Allen, 22, 29100 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $2,500.
Jarrett Allen Wilk, 21, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Scott Martin Ditota, 53, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Yolette Dalius Vital, 62, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Christian Jomar Vasquez-Cruz, 27, 1600 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $845.
Mark Curran Kilby, 30, 200 block of Statler Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Derek Michael Boggs, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $7,500.
Justin Cole Davis, 24, 12500 block of Wilmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Nusair Ameen Zaben, 29, 400 block of Northview Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $4,000.
Lori Elizabeth Street James, 28, 21000 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Edward Paul Frazier, 52, 21100 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
Lucas Keaton Parr, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft and trespassing in structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Ray Sealy Jr., 39, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and four underlying charges. Bond: none.
Dina Mottaguedes, 40, homeless of Englewood. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Adrian Dion Brown, 25, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Robert James Bracke, 41, 300 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Deborah Ann Veader, 54, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jacob Richey, 26, 24000 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: None.
Shane Smithburger, 38, 4600 block of Manila Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
Thomas VanPelt, 36, 400 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of video voyeurism, 19-year-old or older. Bond: $3,000.
Martin Washington, 40, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Thomas Savage, 53, 1000 block of North Cypress Point Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.