The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rashaad Xavier Norman, 27, of Tampa. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Brandon Martin Allen, 22, 29100 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $2,500.

Jarrett Allen Wilk, 21, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Scott Martin Ditota, 53, 2600 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Yolette Dalius Vital, 62, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: willfully abusing a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Christian Jomar Vasquez-Cruz, 27, 1600 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $845.

Mark Curran Kilby, 30, 200 block of Statler Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Derek Michael Boggs, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $7,500.

Justin Cole Davis, 24, 12500 block of Wilmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Nusair Ameen Zaben, 29, 400 block of Northview Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $4,000.

Lori Elizabeth Street James, 28, 21000 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Edward Paul Frazier, 52, 21100 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

Lucas Keaton Parr, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: petty theft and trespassing in structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Ray Sealy Jr., 39, 6200 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and four underlying charges. Bond: none.

Dina Mottaguedes, 40, homeless of Englewood. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Adrian Dion Brown, 25, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

Robert James Bracke, 41, 300 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Deborah Ann Veader, 54, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jacob Richey, 26, 24000 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: None.

Shane Smithburger, 38, 4600 block of Manila Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.

Thomas VanPelt, 36, 400 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of video voyeurism, 19-year-old or older. Bond: $3,000.

Martin Washington, 40, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Thomas Savage, 53, 1000 block of North Cypress Point Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: None.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments