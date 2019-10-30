The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tina Kay Hanlon, 51, 3600 block of Acline Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Dan Earl Williams, 47, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph Edward Nicolosi, 41, 12100 block of Chamberlain Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Amanda Ashley Kinsolving, 32, 1100 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Michael Kametler, 47, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Emilio Ramos Melendez Jr., 57, 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,513.
Keith Charles Pierce Jr., 33, 300 block of Aylesbury Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Joshua Neil Jones, 30, of North Fort Myers. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.
Peter Brownell O’Brien Jr., 40, of Fort Pierce. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Ellis Drennan, 40, 22100 block of Lockport Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Vincent George Quinn, 54, 11100 block of Oceanspray Blvd., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher Lee Sterling, 35, 11400 block of Poplin Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
James Dean Turner Jr., 37, of Jensen Beach, Fla. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests
• Christopher Shoupe, 35, 300 block of Pinebrook Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond; $1,500.
• Brenda Johnson, 61, 200 block of North Fiji Circle, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond: $1,620.
• Lisa Leach, 28, Pinebrook Lane, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
• Skye Grissinger, 26, 1000 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, habitual offender, drug equipment, possession and/or use, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ravil Tverdokhlab, 19, 8600 block of Attalla Avenue, North Port. Charge: fleeing and eluding arrest, operating motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Rufino, 26, 2000 block of Yankee Terrace, North Port. Charges: cruelty toward child, abuse of a child without great bodily harm, battery. Bond: none.
• Douglas Rankin, 52, 1200 block Graham Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent violation. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
