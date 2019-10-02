The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jack O’Neal Pickford, 47, 20 block of Pepe Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Brytanee Deven-Nicole Backus, 28, 6200 block of Alan Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal attempt solicit conspire 3rd degree felony. Bond: $10,000.
• Megan Elizabeth Demonbreun, 34, 6100 block of Golf Course Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• David William Morrison Sr., 50, 13400 block of Michilin Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• John Robert Porter III, 32, 22300 block of Albany Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Robert John Cable, 53, 9500 block of Nastrand Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant and battery. Bond: none.
• James Michael Vargo, 48, 11200 block of First Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Hamm, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence, and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $12,500.
• Melqui Andres Castellanos Laguado, 30, 20300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving without license expired more than six months and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Austin Wesley Joiner, 28, 1200 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Marcie Lou Strickland, 30, 8200 block of Drew Street, Englewood. Charges: battery and two counts violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Lisa Marie Jackson, 2800 block of 8th Street, Englewood. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.
• Craig Fredrick Berry, 47, of Bonita Springs. Charges: DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Dawn Waldron, 40, 27100 block of Sunnybrook Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Wesley Benoit, 40, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Bennett, 61, 8300 block of Olster Drive, North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years of age or older, obstruction of justice: tampering in a third-degree felony investigation. Bond: $7,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
