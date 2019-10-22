The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Marcus Travis Latham Sr., 30, of West Palm Beach. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 46, 100 block of Inglis Way, Wauchula. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
David Koenig Scott, 61, of Sanibel. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms opium or derivative. Bond: $7,000.
Tammie Lynn Christena, 37, 6500 block of Jack Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Icy Danielle Bain, 27, 300 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Calin Patrick Walsh, 36, 4000 block of Elvington Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
Ashley Da Nea Carswell, 24, of Immokalee. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joshua Jarad Boyd, 22, of Brazoria, Texas. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Cynthia Marie Chadwell, 66, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker
