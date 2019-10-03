The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Eric James Soto, 34, of Sarasota. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Ryan Craig Snyder, 21, 70 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Robert Edward Primus Jr., 41, of Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
• Corey Alan Jones, 49, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, violate domestic violence injunction possess firearm or ammunition, and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $3,500.
• Kimberly Dawn Waldron, 40, 27100 block of Sunnybrook Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Shane Anthony Steward, 49, 21200 block of Alderson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
• Jack Dale Churchill, 33, 500 block of Lakehurst Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass on posted construction site, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.
• Zebadiah Colin Fairbanks, 41, 20100 block of Helm Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Dalton Alias Jones, 25, 1200 block of Tift Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Ashley Nicole Apostolou, 35, 2200 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,500.
• Thomas Edward Daniels, 49, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Arthur James Keith, 32, 5300 block of Andris Court, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• John Joseph Fahey, 26, 5200 block of Paulena Boulevard, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $2,500.
• Elexas Lynn Vazquez, 28, 3100 block of Parade Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Shaun David Robson, 41, 6200 block of Mark Lane, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.
• Ronald Antonio Washington, 51, of Tampa. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000.
• Krista Danielle Dukes, 33, 100 block of Smallwood Road, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Danielle Nichole Rhodes, 23, 2600 block of Charlene Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts underlying charges and two counts failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $22,000.
• Joseph Lenford Adkins III, 44, 6400 block of Scott Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Cristal Jean Schneider, 48, 1300 block of Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 22, 2000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Craig Anthony Toth, 25, of Indiana Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Stacy Ann Housley, 49, 9700 block of Singer Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $4,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jason Benjamin Lovett, 33, of Silver Springs, Fla. Charge: sexual battery. Bond: $200,000.
• Laura Louise Fassett, 57, 100 block of Gold Tree, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Deborah Ellen Stakenas, 38, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Miller, 26, 500 block of Lotus Street, North Port. Charge: possession or display of a canceled or revoked driver’s license. Bond: $2,000.
• Dylon Parisi, 20, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge; driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: None.
• Erika Salerno, 38, 1800 block of Norvell Street, North Port. Charge: Fraud, giving false ID to law enforcement official, no drivers license. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jorge Rodriguez, Jr. 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges; drug possession, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $1,620.
• Mary Thayer, 34, 2500 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: fraud, impersonation for public aid. Bond: $1,500.
