The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Matthew Grooters, 18, 300 block of Ponce De Leon Ave., Venice. Charges: four counts burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft of firearm, grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: none.
• Walter Boryskewich Boyd, 458, 28200 block of Wharton Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Audryona Jean Spahr, 26, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Albert John Pagnotta Jr., 41, 300 block of La Playa Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tyler Eric Babbs, 31, 100 block of Dunn Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Justin Michael Marquis, 24, 3300 block of Elkcam Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: reckless driving damage to property or person, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $5,500.
• Richard Allen Barter, 36, of Parish, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Justin Tyler Nichols, 23, 4800 block of Globe Terrace, North Port. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving 1st offense, resisting detention or arrest by law enforcement officer, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $14,500.
• Devonne Trevor Sealey, 38, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and larceny petty theft. Bond: $32,000.
• Jeremy Dalen Hardesty, 29, 3000 block of Ponce De Leon Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
• Marc Anthony Guzman, 24, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: selling marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Mauricio Baylon-Ruiz, 34, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Marieflore Angevil, 29, address unknown. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Kevin Douglas Easthope, 34, 200 block of Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer with violence and criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Stevyn Leon Bartlette, 43, of Tampa. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael MacKenzie, 62, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
• Kevin Murphy, 66, 8500 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
• Katherine McCoy, 33, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
• Christian Penkert, 50, 200 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: person on park property after hours. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ned Zobuk, 59, 2800 block of Colonade Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kailin Brown, 27, 3900 block of Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: four counts of giving false information to pawn broker, less than $300, four counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $12,000.
• William Guziejka, 72, 600 block of Ironwood Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.