The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Wade Spurlock, 41, 12300 block of Gasparilla Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $25,000.
Maria Danielle Palm, 28, 400 block of Rio Vista, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $100,000.
Albert Lee Thomas Jr., 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Maria Thiele, 51, 1100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and two violations of probation. Bond: none.
Anthony Adam Thiele, 54, 1100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Courtney Michelle Warram, 31, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Priscilla Lin Stryder, 46, 200 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
James Nicholas Remich, 47, 100 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
Julie Christine Costello, 19, 3200 block of Pine Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Janet Lynn Hoffner, 51, 1100 block of Nackman Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, selling other controlled substance schedule III or IV, trafficking opium or derivative more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, and selling synthetic narcotic schedule I or II. Bond: $24,500.
Olena Evans, 56, 1600 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Scott Fawley, 49, of Fort Ogden. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.
John Pickrell, 41, 9100 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Joseph Smilowski II, 52, 1500 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Akmar Paul Washington Sr., 45, 400 block of East Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Roger Brown, 66, 700 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: fraud, swindle or defraud innkeeper of $300 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Scott Glasz, 53, 2400 block of Terracina Drive, Venice. Charges: giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, second conviction, DUI, fourth or subsequent violation. Bond: none.
• Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of Baffin Road, Venice. Charge: fraud, uttering a false bank bill. Bond; $1,500.
• Christine LeBlanc, 36, 9000 block of Bensonhurst Lane, Englewood. Charges: Violation of probation-original charge was trafficking in stolen property, giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: none.
• Kevin Schultz, 32, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second conviction. Bond: $5,000.
• Justin Smith, 49, 6400 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: larceny, second conviction. Bond: none.
• Keiyanna Fernandes, 20, 3100 block of Maximo Road, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.
• Kayleigh Garbrandt, 20, 2800 block of Verde Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• James Reynor, Jr., 26, 2800 block of Verde Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery, driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Craig Sichta, 35, 500 block of Toledo Blade Boulevard, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, first offense. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.