The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Wade Spurlock, 41, 12300 block of Gasparilla Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: $25,000.

Maria Danielle Palm, 28, 400 block of Rio Vista, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $100,000.

Albert Lee Thomas Jr., 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Maria Thiele, 51, 1100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and two violations of probation. Bond: none.

Anthony Adam Thiele, 54, 1100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Courtney Michelle Warram, 31, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Priscilla Lin Stryder, 46, 200 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.

James Nicholas Remich, 47, 100 block of Duxbury Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Julie Christine Costello, 19, 3200 block of Pine Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Janet Lynn Hoffner, 51, 1100 block of Nackman Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, selling other controlled substance schedule III or IV, trafficking opium or derivative more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, and selling synthetic narcotic schedule I or II. Bond: $24,500.

Olena Evans, 56, 1600 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher Scott Fawley, 49, of Fort Ogden. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.

John Pickrell, 41, 9100 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.

Thomas Joseph Smilowski II, 52, 1500 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Akmar Paul Washington Sr., 45, 400 block of East Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Roger Brown, 66, 700 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: fraud, swindle or defraud innkeeper of $300 or more. Bond: $1,500.

• Scott Glasz, 53, 2400 block of Terracina Drive, Venice. Charges: giving false identification to a law enforcement officer, second conviction, DUI, fourth or subsequent violation. Bond: none.

• Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of Baffin Road, Venice. Charge: fraud, uttering a false bank bill. Bond; $1,500.

• Christine LeBlanc, 36, 9000 block of Bensonhurst Lane, Englewood. Charges: Violation of probation-original charge was trafficking in stolen property, giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: none.

• Kevin Schultz, 32, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second conviction. Bond: $5,000.

• Justin Smith, 49, 6400 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: larceny, second conviction. Bond: none.

• Keiyanna Fernandes, 20, 3100 block of Maximo Road, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.

• Kayleigh Garbrandt, 20, 2800 block of Verde Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without a prescription, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

• James Reynor, Jr., 26, 2800 block of Verde Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery, driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Craig Sichta, 35, 500 block of Toledo Blade Boulevard, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, first offense. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

