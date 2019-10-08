The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Christopher McCarthy, 33, 20 block of Pelican Perch, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
Brian Luis Arce, 42, of Blue Lake, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.
Cody Robert Osborne, 27, 23100 block of Donalda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Herman Ulysse Joseph, 41, 500 block of Ridgewood St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jason Robert Fisher, 44, 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
David Paul Davis, 34, 2200 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Carlos Juan Ferrer, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Jacob Ray Walden, 35, 3800 block of Wild Orchid Court, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,000.
Gildeen Arel Otero Gonzalez, 25, of Hollywood, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Wesley Ernest Benoit, 40, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Scott Ryan Paradise, 19, 500 block of Purdy St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Javier Arteaga Jr., 20, 4300 block of Jackson St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ronny Lee Shelton, 34, 2100 block of Loveland Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Matthew Allen Ward, 33, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Margo Lenice Dunn, 43, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Langdon Christopher Broom, 50, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
James Donald Slack, 75, of Reddick, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Todd Tijerina, 36, 900 block of East Bonaire Avenue, Venice. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of more than $300 but less $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Martin Joseph Washington, 40, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (including methamphetamine and valium) without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Wesley Ernest Benoit, 40, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: two counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Robert Randall Burdette, 53, 1000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $620.
Frank Arthur Hall, 63, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Elden Frank Hooper, 49, 7300 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance (including methamphetamine and buprenorphine) without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
Derek Joshua Parker, 25, 100 block of East Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: three counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
Jacob Scott Richey, 26, 2400 block of Vestridge Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery and violation of probation (original charge: sale or delivery of methamphetamine). Bond: none.
Edward Michael Thornhill, 30, 2600 block of Bogler Lane, North Port. Charge: second-degree petty theft. Bond: $120.
Adam Burre Hubbard, 56, 1200 block of Indy Circle, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
Tyler Scott Matthews, 30, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Kim Marie Wineland Groh, 63, 100 block of Abalone Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Justin David Jerome, 34, 100 block of Pesaro Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Travis Patrick Kalland, 49, 1000 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Hakeem Antonio Blanding, 23, 7400 block of Battalla Drive, North Port. Charges: hold for Desoto County for violation of probation (original charge: selling cocaine). Bond: none.
Gekayla Quniece Deloris Flournoy, 25, of St. Petersburg. Charges: retail theft and grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Rula Munyea Moore, 38, of St. Petersburg. Charges: retail theft and grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Kayshareshrawn Moniece Redenburg, 43, of St. Petersburg. Charges: retail theft and grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
Gregory Joseph Williamson, 37, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; failing to register a motor vehicle and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $1,120.
Lucy Dyer, 58, 8300 block of Hedgecoth Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Shaun Lee Rocco, 25, 3900 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI, possession of a controlled substance (synthetic marijuana) without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,120.
Desiree Lenee Rohr, 30, 2200 South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: welfare fraud. Bond: $1,500.
Tamara Lake, 37, Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Darren Matthew Peters, 22, 200 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Daniel Jason Singh, 32, 2100 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with person under 18. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Joseph Hurst, 29, 500 West Parkdale Mews Street, Venice. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $607.
Makayla Marie Tucker, 28, address was not available. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes. Bond: $2,000.
Christopher Arden McGraw, 54, 100 block of Berry Avenue, Yarmouth. Charge: committing domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Patrick Joseph Love, Jr., 39, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: DUI; driving while license suspended, habitual offender; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez.
