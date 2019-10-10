The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tina Lynn Korbel, 54, of Westerville, Ohio. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Lance Dea Ormsbee, 49, 6800 block of Villa View Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Cara Ashley Wells, 34, 6800 block of Villa View Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm. Bond: $75,000.
Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 28, 800 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 41, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: county ordinance violations. Bond: $500.
Kahlil Malik Jawanza Jacobs, 23, 21000 block of Indiana Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and nonresident driver license required. Bond: $6,000.
Angelica Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 34, 2200 block of Aaron Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Edna Jeanty, 48, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: abuse of elderly or disabled adult without great harm. Bond: $10,000.
Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of injunction for protection 2 or more prior convictions. Bond: none.
Ronnie Leon Reid Jr., 33, 4200 block of Day Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
David Bernard Kaffel Jr., 32, of Fort Myers. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, out of county warrant, driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Brittany Renee Walton, 30, 50 block of North McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Veronica Teresa Reyes, 38, of Fruitland Avenue, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Natasha Lynn Zidich, 35, of Lodi, Calif. Charges: DUI and two counts DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $9,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Reggie Adams, 43, 8400 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Hagood, 44, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of East Baffin Drive, Venice. Charges: trafficking in stolen property, false information regarding pawned items to pawnbroker, $300 or more. Bond: $15,000.
Lawrence Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond; $2,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
