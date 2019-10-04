The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Miller, 26, 500 block of Lotus Street, North Port. Charge: possession or display of a canceled or revoked driver’s license. Bond: $2,000.

• Dylon Parisi, 20, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge; driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: None.

• Erika Salerno, 38, 1800 block of Norvell Street, North Port. Charge: Fraud, giving false ID to law enforcement official, no drivers license. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jorge Rodriguez, Jr. 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges; drug possession, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $1,620.

• Mary Thayer, 34, 2500 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: fraud, impersonation for public aid. Bond: $1,500.

• Alexis Baughman, 24, 4300 block of Badali Road, North Port. Charge: lewd lascivious behavior with victim age 12 to 16. Bond: None.

• Colleen Dietz, 36, 1700 block of Forest Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $500.

• Mark Roberts, 32, 3200 block of Worthington Street, North Port. Charge: DUI and DUI refusal to submit to testing after license suspended. Bond; $620.

• Danielle Van Pelt, 34, 1000 block of Shasta Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second conviction. Bond; None.

• Nathaniel Mowatt, 18, 3300 block of Richardson Street, North Port. Charge; battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Peter Osenni, 63, 52000 block of Lincoln Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Marcus Wheeler Hudson, 59, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Colleen Sarah Taylor, 39, 500 block of Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

• Caleb Jeffrey Decarlo, 19, of Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, larceny petty theft, and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.

• Matthew Scott Keeney, 34, 7000 block of Cleveland Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

• James Andrew McVey, 43, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.

• Kortney Lea Aud, 33, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear, underlying charge, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Debra Marie Reynolds, 59, 3500 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Robert Holt, 45, 5100 block of Maurbach Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

