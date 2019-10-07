The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• William Kenneth Burton, 36, 1st block of Golfview Road, Rotonda West. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, DUI, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
• Jesse Johnathon Stout, 29, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Jamie Lee Poe, 42, of Ceader Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $6,500.
• Jason Allen Rounding, 33, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $12,500.
• Ashley Jeanette Carlock, 31, 14200 block of Amestoy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brian Mitchell Herndon, 32, 2100 block of Coulton Avenue, North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $15,000.
• Brianna Dumont, 20, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age, and DUI. Bond: none.
• D. Justin Mercurio, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of more than one valid driver’s license and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
• Steven Edward Hutson, 47, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,000.
• Vanessa Noel Adoptante, 24, of Basselberry. Charges: DUI, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 34, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.
• James Robin Allaire, 54, 6000 block of Pennell Road, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• William Leonard Roy Rini, 34, 4100 block of Blossom Road, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.
• Matthew Akeem Middleton, 29, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.