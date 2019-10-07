The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• William Kenneth Burton, 36, 1st block of Golfview Road, Rotonda West. Charges: battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, DUI, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.

• Jesse Johnathon Stout, 29, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• Jamie Lee Poe, 42, of Ceader Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $6,500.

• Jason Allen Rounding, 33, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $12,500.

• Ashley Jeanette Carlock, 31, 14200 block of Amestoy Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Brian Mitchell Herndon, 32, 2100 block of Coulton Avenue, North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $15,000.

• Brianna Dumont, 20, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age, and DUI. Bond: none.

• D. Justin Mercurio, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of more than one valid driver’s license and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,000.

• Steven Edward Hutson, 47, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $4,000.

• Vanessa Noel Adoptante, 24, of Basselberry. Charges: DUI, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

• Ashley Elizabeth Legrand, 34, of Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.

• James Robin Allaire, 54, 6000 block of Pennell Road, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• William Leonard Roy Rini, 34, 4100 block of Blossom Road, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,000.

• Matthew Akeem Middleton, 29, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

