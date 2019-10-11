The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Barrett Miles Hardin, 47, 7200 block of Mikasa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Jennifer Mottaguedes, 37, 700 block of Narranja Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $11,500.

Patrick Albert McLeod, 59, 2400 block of Flora Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and two counts possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.

Matthew Duane Franklin, 39, 4000 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $6,000.

Anthony John Hoban, 27, 700 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling methamphetamine, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $32,000.

Brian Dana Williamson, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

Shannon Lee Hoeckel, 40, 1st block of Hull Court, Placida. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed and commit felony battery. Bond: $40,000.

Andres Granado Velarde, 51, of Opa-Locka, Fla. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Beneth Kinsey, 51, 2800 block of Worth Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Raul Arias Zamora, 30, of Arcadia. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $500.

Mark Douglas Polvogt, 60, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Nicole Diane Gooch, 25, of Sarasota. Charge: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Andrew Scott Jonathan Houchins, 48, 1400 block of Mediterranean Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jesse Ryan Yip, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Donna Lynn Geronimo, 55, 23300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Joshua Paul Cummings, 34, 6000 block of Bowie Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

Jorge Alejandro Flores, 38, of Cape Coral. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joey Robert Doran, 29, 3000 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Noah Brooks, 22, 400 block of Treasure Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of cocaine sales, schedule II, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.

Brian Friedman, 27, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Isaac Maldonado, 72, 400 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree and third degree. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of The Esplanade, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Lance Owens, 39, 3600 block of Candia Street, North Port. Charges: assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

Matthew Schwartz, 35, 3700 block of Shalimar Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Censullo Jr, 35, 1000 block of Capri Isles Drive, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and/or use. petit larceny, second degree, first offense. Bond: $2,120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

