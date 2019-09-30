The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Sean Ryan Sanders, 33, of Sarasota. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: $7,500.
• Robert Lee Sharbaugh, 49, 12400 block of Gasparilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 37, of Elliot St., Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
• Michael Henry Rosier, 62, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, failure to register motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: none.
• Micheal Anthony Mejia, 35, 1600 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Carl Thomas Lafferty Jr., 55, 22100 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none. $1,000.
• Kevin Andre Relats, 32, 70 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Trevor Michael Glenn, 27, 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and battery. Bond: none.
• Royce Ryland Rittinger, 30, 4100 block of Kirsten Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Andre Relats, 32, 70 block of Naples Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: commit felony battery and battery. Bond: $6,000.
• Anthony Earl Miller, 26, 500 block of Lotus St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Nickolas Antony Calvano, 23, homeless of North Port. Charges: loitering or prowling, out of county warrant, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Alex Francisco Ocampos, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Keith A. Jackson, 27, of Columbus, Ohio. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jessie Dean Willeke, 30, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Laura Christina Gonzales, 31, 2600 block of Dongola Street, North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance (including heroin, Xanax and Percocet) without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility law and failing to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $2,240.
• Marlene Adebayo, 42, 2900 block of Jeylena Road, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Anthony Natalie, 20, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and DUI with property damage. Bond: $2,000.
• Jarred Robert Ramsey, 35, 2800 block of Sally Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
• Anthoney Jamar Thomas, 28, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for failure to appear (original charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: $7,500.
• Jacob Mitchell Todd, 25, 3600 block of Orpha Street, North Port. Charges: domestic battery, battery and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
• Tyler Branham, 30, 7400 block of Rockwell Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation, three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft of a controlled substance and second-degree petty theft. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kelli Ann Bockus, 49, 900 block of Lucaya West Avenue, Venice. Charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: $11,500.
• Malcolm Keith Lattimore Jr., 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000). Bond: $2,000.
• Shannon Marie Lefresne, 34, 8200 block of West San Quinto Street, North Port. Charge: hold for Manatee County for violation of probation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $2,500.
• Dennis Eric Moore, 50, 3200 block of Nadasky Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $5,070.
• Daniel James Soper, 31, 200 block of Capri Avenue, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: fleeing or eluding police). Bond: none.
• Jacob Joseph Steinman, 26, 3300 block of Kate Terrace, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
• Dylan Michael White, 21, 3300 block of Meadow Run Terrace, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of opium with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $9,000.
• Arthur James Keith, 32, 5300 block of Andris Court, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for contempt of court (original charge: violation of non-resident requirements for a driver's license) and violation of probation (original charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.
• Kimberly Maria Brazell, 41, 3000 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated stalking and grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $275,000.
• April Denise Grinchenko, 25, 4800 block of La France Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Patrick Blane Reilly, 59, 300 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving while license suspended). Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alan Curtis McDonald Jr., 51, 300 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; failure to stop/remain at crash involving injuries and driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $2,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Jose Ramon Cano-Diaz, 52, of Miami. Charges: DUI and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
