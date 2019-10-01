The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Enoch Lacy Glover Jr., 41, of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $6,500.
Charles Edward Allen Lamb, 33, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
James Thomas Redden, 32, 29300 block of Turbak Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $675.
Melissa Dawn Stowell, 43, 30100 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
John Shields Patrick Shopa, 61, 2400 block of Baltic Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $5,000.
Jimmy Michael Hitt, 45, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Justin Wayne McMunn, 31, 900 block of Andrews Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and theft of establishment’s or guest’s property by employee. Bond: none.
Jose Luis Rosso, 67, 1200 block of East Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Kyle Richard Willeke, 29, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation and violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
David Jack Henry Gruntman, 19, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: theft of establishment’s or guest’s property by employee and three out of county warrants. Bond: none.
Ronald Andrew Jacobs, 55, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Paul Taylor Murzyn, 37, of Fort Ogden. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Myles Coleman Cope II, 31, 33600 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.
Andrew Daphnis, 37, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
David Patrick Drew, 24, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bradford Horace Herron, 57, address withheld. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none (supervised release).
Alexis Danielle Robinson, 24, 2300 block of Linton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Deemer, 29, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled device without a prescription, driving while license suspended, second conviction. Bond: $9,000.
• Devon Nelson, 28, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charges: burglary with assault, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: None.
• Jason Schultz, 39, 400 block of Bass Avenue, Venice. Charge: issue written threats. Bond: None.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• John Howlings, 60, 1300 block of Cambridge Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
