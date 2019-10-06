The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Aaron J. Pol, 40, 600 block of Aulbare Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Thomas Wayne Colbert, 37, 31900 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer with violence, assault on officer, firefighter, EMT, resisting officer without violence, DUI and DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $27,500.
Frederick Luis Carreras, 60, 22900 block of Gulfcoast Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional strike. Bond: $4,000.
Joshua Aaron Biddle, 41, 520 Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
George Edward Bailey, Jr., 39, 120 block of Dow Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Jonathan M. Colon, 28, 8300 block of Sevigny Drive, North Fort Myers. Charges: driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $5,000.
Kenneth Williams Stevens, 40, of Lakeland. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
Briar Rhett Bloomer, 18, 7300 block of Thomas St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Patrick Joseph Love, Jr., 39, 1100 block of W. Price Blvd., North Port. Charges: DUI, driving without a license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,200.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tyler Scott Matthews, 30, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
