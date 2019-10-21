The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Andrew Grudi, 55, 1000 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and two counts of battery. Bond: $8,000.

• Adler Telfort, 22, 300 block of Franca St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

• Michael Anthony Schramm, 32, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• Jonathan Drew Swanson, 27, 1000 block of Olive Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Hector Luis Hernandez-Santiago, 29, of Casselberry, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

• Gregory John Kolasa, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.

• Christopher Browell Kay, 35, 2400 block of Bendixen St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: none.

• Portia Lee Reid, 31, 21900 block of Cellini Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

• Thomas James Aprile, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

• Eric Matthew Grunert, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts violation of probation, nonsupport of dependents and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Tareya Mikai Rhone, 44, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:

• Jose Reyes, 33, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of amphetamine trafficking. Bond: $200,000.

• Tonya Bement, 42, 5000 block of South Gager Avenue, North Port. Charges: felony, no-show, Broward County, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment. Bond: None.

• David Gruntman, 19, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of larceny, petty theft, first offense. Bond: None.

• Gina Underwood, 44, 700 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dustin Tallent, 43, 8700 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $240.

• Cole Appleby, 29, 9100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Joshua Corbin, 23, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

