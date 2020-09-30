The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Alex Francisco Ocampos, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

David Allen Bryner, 58, 6200 block of Berkeley Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.

Maryrose Ester Rude, 22, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: none.

Andrew Daphnis, 38, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for felony, criminal mischief between $200 and $100, and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

Dustin Tyler Badke, 29, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Michael Paul Delfino, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.

Kenneth Leonard Moreland, 29, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: sexual battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment of a person against their will and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, of Placida, Fla. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, simple assault and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Arturo Vargas-Sanchez, 31, first block of Stirrup Way, Arcadia. Charges: nine counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $45,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Chelsea Mae Lynn, 30, 5500 block of Trumpet Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Christian Allan Penkert, 51, 300 block of W. Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation, using park after closed hours. Bond: none.

Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 40, 3800 block of Portair Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: trespassing, two counts of out of county warrant: Charlotte County: contracting without a licence, two counts of out of county warrant: Charlotte County: grand theft over $7,500. Bond: $15,200.

Jared Emerson Halstead, 36, 100 block of E. Airport Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Trey Alexander Hixon, 35, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, failing to register for a work program for driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.

William Anthony Tillis, 41, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: felony battery/false imprisonment of an adult/criminal mischief property/threat with serious bodily injury. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Daniel Tracy Alton, 28, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, obstructing without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Arek Michael Naudascher, 24, 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance/ obstruct crime investigation, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Christopher Switala, 49, 9000 block of Starfish Circle, Venice. Charge: writ of bodily attachment: non-payment of child support. Bond: $820.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicholas Andrew Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: giving false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jack Cephus Smith, 34, 1500 block of Lindsay Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three out-of-county warrants from Highlands County for failing to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments