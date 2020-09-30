The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alex Francisco Ocampos, 25, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
David Allen Bryner, 58, 6200 block of Berkeley Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: none.
Maryrose Ester Rude, 22, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: none.
Andrew Daphnis, 38, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for felony, criminal mischief between $200 and $100, and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
Dustin Tyler Badke, 29, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Michael Paul Delfino, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.
Kenneth Leonard Moreland, 29, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: sexual battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment of a person against their will and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, of Placida, Fla. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, simple assault and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Arturo Vargas-Sanchez, 31, first block of Stirrup Way, Arcadia. Charges: nine counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $45,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Chelsea Mae Lynn, 30, 5500 block of Trumpet Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Christian Allan Penkert, 51, 300 block of W. Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: county ordinance violation, using park after closed hours. Bond: none.
Clifton Jeremiah Underwood, 40, 3800 block of Portair Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: trespassing, two counts of out of county warrant: Charlotte County: contracting without a licence, two counts of out of county warrant: Charlotte County: grand theft over $7,500. Bond: $15,200.
Jared Emerson Halstead, 36, 100 block of E. Airport Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Trey Alexander Hixon, 35, 1400 block of Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, failing to register for a work program for driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
William Anthony Tillis, 41, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: felony battery/false imprisonment of an adult/criminal mischief property/threat with serious bodily injury. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Tracy Alton, 28, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, obstructing without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Arek Michael Naudascher, 24, 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation: possession of a controlled substance/ obstruct crime investigation, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Christopher Switala, 49, 9000 block of Starfish Circle, Venice. Charge: writ of bodily attachment: non-payment of child support. Bond: $820.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicholas Andrew Russell, 29, 5300 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: giving false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jack Cephus Smith, 34, 1500 block of Lindsay Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: three out-of-county warrants from Highlands County for failing to register as a sex offender. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.