Natasha Lee Romanow, 39, 20000 block of Banner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $3,500.
Sherry Lynn Perry, 58, 300 block of Kenova Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Matthew Allen Ward, 35, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Sarah Michelle Hadel, 45, 21400 block of Shannon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 35, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: sale of methamphetamine, sale of Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Michael Anthony Mills, 46, 2100 block of Corfell Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,500.
Kristen Marie O’Brien, 44, of Petersberg, Illinois. Charge: battery against a person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Thomas James-Williams Joyce, 4000 block of Kenneth Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Dooley Evan Pickering, 42, 4100 block of Kenvil Drive, North Port. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Marie Benedetto, 47, of Lakeland. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Deborah Marie McMurray, 68, of Athens, Illinois. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Heather Lillian Ayres, 37, 7000 block of SW Ogden Acres Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Frank Ross Hoxsie, 38, 100 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Yuliia Onikiienko, 30, 3600 block of Lubec Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $250.
