The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

William Charles Hamant, 63, 700 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Gary Russell Nickerson, 61, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

George Louis Manning, 38, 2100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Leila Brown, 22, Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Krista Ann Luek, 48, 800 block of E. Sixth St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Nathaniel Lee Davis, 38, 200 block of Stratford Road, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Kelly Ann Kingston, 46, 100 block of Maple St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Daniel Lee Griffiths, 41, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Angel Henderson, 38, Ellenton, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:


Esperanza Amaro Denisco, 50, 300 block of Fordham Road, Venice. Charges: DUI damage to property or another person, refusal to submit DUI test after license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.

Nicholas Sean Glock, 25, 4400 block of Sturkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation: battery by a detainee, probation violation: petty theft third conviction, probation violation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Marlene Kay Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams St., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Valentin Hyrhorovich Pashtenko, 57, 4600 block of Kenoska St., North Port. Charges: two counts of perjury: making false affidavit in official proceedings. Bond: $3,000.

Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charge: flee/elude law enforcement officer while lights/siren active. Bond: $1,500.

Daniel Brian Statetzny, 39, unknown, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: possession of a controlled substance/possession of narcotics equipment/ possession of new legend drug. Bond: $5,000.

Ashley Lynn Tygrett, 37, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Alprazolam). Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 3300 block of Cake Terrace, North Port. Charges: probation violation: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Lisa Jean Grosick Williamson, 55, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

